“Hey, Bud.”

The young student grinned up at me.

“Are those new?”

He put his hand to the frames, brow furrowed. “I got them Monday… no Tuesday.”

“They look good on you.”

His smile went back up to the high beams. Then he turned down the silent hall. He raised his hands, swayed his hips, stutter stepped to an unheard beat.

I don’t know if it was the joy of finally seeing clearly, the arrival of brighter days, or the scent of summer coming, but I wished I could hear the same music.

Advertisements