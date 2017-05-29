Years ago, when my husband and I were young and planning our lives, we also made plans for after death. We agreed on cremation. My husband said he wanted his ashes scattered over a lake.
“Okay,” I said. “I want mine scattered in a garden.”
“Okay,” he answered. “But flowers, not vegetables.”
We’re not morbid, not really. Just practical.
I’m not sure whether a love of fishing prompted his love of water or his love of water spilled over into fishing. But either way, his choice is fitting.
My choice of a garden is less obvious. My husband is the gardener in the family. Back when we had a big garden I was the one who processed all the produce. I’ve been known to plant flowers and tomato plants, but they’d all wither if he wasn’t around to water them.
I think I like the garden as a metaphor for life. We all start in a lifeless winter, begin in the spring of our lives, flourish in the summer, and harvest our hard work in the fall. I like to think that after I’m gone I could still be encouraging life.
But that’s true of all the natural world. In more recent years, I’ve been thinking that nourishing the soil in a forest somewhere sounds peaceful. If you’ve ever seen a fallen tree, you know how life appears in unlikely places.
Then I did a simple Google search and found this. Turns out ashes are so highly concentrated in soil nutrients that they are poisonous to plants. Businesses have been created just to solve this problem.
So, either someone will have to do some work with my ashes to get them ready or I need a new plan. In the end, it will likely be my daughters’ decision what to do. Here is what I hope they’ll do. I only wish I could be with them.
Choose a windy day and stand at any spot out in the country. Then (this part is important) turn your back to the wind. Open the box and toss the ashes into the air.
For the first time in my well-planned life, let the wind take me where it may.
26 thoughts on “The Best Laid Plans”
Very few people plan after death life. I want to be buried, religion isn’t the only reason but to truely evolve into something else.
A lovely thought.
I loved reading this. You took a topic that would normally be upsetting and painted a vivid picture of releasing your spirit into the world in a way that wouldn’t hurt it.
Thanks, Erin. I know this is a hard topic for many, so I’m glad this worked for you.
My hubby and I are quite similar. He wants to be released in a football oval, and I have no preference, only to be cremated and set free. When a relationship matures, there is no morbidity in discussing this kind of thing. It is simply something we need to know.
I agree. Really death is an eventual part of life.
It’s nice to know there are some people out there still think about afterlife just like you. But I think let it flow, live your life today. The only thing that you have to concern is ‘get through this day’. Say that again tomorrow. I always do that when I have problems though. It works well.
But once again, I really appreciate your opinion. God bless
xoxo
Thanks for sharing your thoughts.
I think it’s lovely, especially for someone whose life and times require so much planning, to ultimately allow the wind to be the compass.
Thank you, Donna! I love ‘allow the wind to be the compass.’ That’s just the thought I was going for.
What a way to lighten the mood on this subject: Then (this part is important) turn your back to the wind
That is a stand out line. I have always wanted to he…set free…as it were.
Thanks for the feedback! I’m glad my approach worked for you.
The last line really sums up the feelings very well – it’s reads very genuine and true.
Thanks, Michelle!
Nicely written. I love the way you conveyed your thought.
Thank you! Thanks for visiting.
Thank you for this. My wife and I have had similar conversations of late. I lean towards some body of water and she’s more of a traditional ‘burial’ sort. The conversation continues. 🙂
Thanks for visiting and commenting. No one likes to think of losing loved ones, but it’s good to have decisions made before the time comes. It’s good to have those conversations. 🙂
Very peaceful. You will give your daughter such a blessing by letting her know your wishes now.
You’re right. I shared this blog post with them before I posted it because I didn’t want it to surprise them. Thanks for visiting and commenting!
My dad decided to spread my mom’s ashes on the lake they loved. It sort of surprised us adult kids, but it was a lovely service. I asked him a few months later if he wanted the same to be done for him and he said yes. Little did I know he would be killed by a tired trucker a month later. We set his ashes free on the same lake as mom and I like to think of them there together. When I visit that lake I paddle out to their spot to visit. It’s peaceful. Sometimes we water ski over their spot and I’m pretty sure they are grinning.
That’s lovely. Thank you so much for sharing. I’m so sorry for your losses. What a lovely setting to be laid to rest.
Nice lines !!!
Thank you!
This is great!
Thank you!
